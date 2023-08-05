Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 20 Toronto 7

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 7 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 8 Detroit 0

Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 7

Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Atlanta 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 9 St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 5

Interleague

Baltimore 10 N.Y. Mets 3

Kansas City 7 Philadelphia 5

Texas 6 Miami 2

Minnesota 3 Arizona 2

---

LEAGUES CUP

Round of 32

Tigres 1 Vancouver 1

(Tigres win 5-3 on penalties)

Club America 1 Chicago 0

Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1

(Nashville wins 5-4 on penalties)

Minnesota 3 Columbus 3

(Minnesota wins 4-3 on penalties)

Real Salt Lake 3 Leon 1

Toluca 4 Sporting Kansas City 1

Monterrey 1 Portland 0

---

CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Conference Play-in Games

Scarborough 98 Brampton 74

Edmonton 87 Winnipeg 81

---

