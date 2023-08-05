Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Calgary 20 Toronto 7
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Boston 3
Tampa Bay 8 Detroit 0
Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 7
Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Atlanta 8 Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 6 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 9 St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 5
Interleague
Baltimore 10 N.Y. Mets 3
Kansas City 7 Philadelphia 5
Texas 6 Miami 2
Minnesota 3 Arizona 2
---
LEAGUES CUP
Round of 32
Tigres 1 Vancouver 1
(Tigres win 5-3 on penalties)
Club America 1 Chicago 0
Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1
(Nashville wins 5-4 on penalties)
Minnesota 3 Columbus 3
(Minnesota wins 4-3 on penalties)
Real Salt Lake 3 Leon 1
Toluca 4 Sporting Kansas City 1
Monterrey 1 Portland 0
---
CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Conference Play-in Games
Scarborough 98 Brampton 74
Edmonton 87 Winnipeg 81
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.