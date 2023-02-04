Friday's Scoreboard

NBA

Toronto 117 Houston 111

Detroit 118 Charlotte 112

Portland 124 Washington 116

Indiana 107 Sacramento 104

Phoenix 106 Boston 94

Orlando 127 Minnesota 120

Philadelphia 137 San Antonio 125

Atlanta 115 Utah 108

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Laval 1

Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 1

Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 3 San Jose 2

Charlotte 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)

Cleveland 2 Chicago 1

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 1

Hartford 4 Utica 3

Providence 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 6 Texas 2

Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Colorado 2 Henderson 1

Coachella Valley 2 San Diego 1

Tucson 2 Ontario 0

---

NLL

Colorado 13 Georgia 10

---

