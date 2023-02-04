Friday's Scoreboard
NBA
Toronto 117 Houston 111
Detroit 118 Charlotte 112
Portland 124 Washington 116
Indiana 107 Sacramento 104
Phoenix 106 Boston 94
Orlando 127 Minnesota 120
Philadelphia 137 San Antonio 125
Atlanta 115 Utah 108
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Laval 1
Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 1
Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1
Abbotsford 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)
Cleveland 2 Chicago 1
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 1
Hartford 4 Utica 3
Providence 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 2
Grand Rapids 6 Texas 2
Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (SO)
Colorado 2 Henderson 1
Coachella Valley 2 San Diego 1
Tucson 2 Ontario 0
---
NLL
Colorado 13 Georgia 10
---
