Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 2 Detroit 0
N.Y. Rangers 4 Vegas 1
Carolina 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Florida 3
Ottawa 6 Toronto 2
New Jersey 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Vancouver 5 Columbus 2
Calgary 5 Seattle 2
---
AHL
Utica 1 Syracuse 0
Cleveland 3 Laval 2 (OT)
Springfield 5 Belleville 1
Charlotte 4 Rochester 2
Hartford 2 Providence 1 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 4 W-B/Scranton 2
Milwaukee 8 Rockford 4
Toronto 2 Manitoba 1
Texas 4 Colorado 1
Bakersfield 4 San Diego 3
San Jose 4 Henderson 1
---
NBA
Milwaukee 141 Indiana 131
Minnesota 111 Memphis 100
Oklahoma City 112 Cleveland 100
Miami 110 Orlando 105
Golden State 129 Toronto 117
---
NLL
Halifax 17 Rochester 7
Buffalo 13 Philadelphia 9
---
