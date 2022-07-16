Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 26 Calgary 19
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 8 Kansas City 1
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4 (11 innings)
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4
Cleveland 6 Detroit 5
Seattle 8 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2
Oakland 5 Houston 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, postponed
Philadelphia 2 Miami 1
Atlanta 8 Washington 4
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 13 Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 5 Arizona 3
San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 9 L.A. Angels 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
