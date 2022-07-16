Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 26 Calgary 19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 8 Kansas City 1

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 6 Detroit 5

Seattle 8 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2

Oakland 5 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, postponed

Philadelphia 2 Miami 1

Atlanta 8 Washington 4

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 13 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 5 Arizona 3

San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 9 L.A. Angels 1

