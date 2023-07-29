Friday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Sydney, Australia
England 1 Denmark 0
At Adelaide, Australia
China 1 Haiti 0
---
CFL
Hamilton 16 Ottawa 12
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 0
Kansas City 8 Minnesota 5 (10)
Tampa Bay 4 Houston 3
National League
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1
Atlanta 10 Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Miami 6 Detroit 5
Oakland 8 Colorado 5
Seattle 5 Arizona 2
San Diego 7 Texas 1
Boston 3 San Francisco 2
---
