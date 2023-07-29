Friday's Scoreboard

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

At Sydney, Australia

England 1 Denmark 0

At Adelaide, Australia

China 1 Haiti 0

---

CFL

Hamilton 16 Ottawa 12

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 8 Minnesota 5 (10)

Tampa Bay 4 Houston 3

National League

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1

Atlanta 10 Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

Interleague

Miami 6 Detroit 5

Oakland 8 Colorado 5

Seattle 5 Arizona 2

San Diego 7 Texas 1

Boston 3 San Francisco 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you