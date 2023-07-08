Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 24 Calgary 11

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Detroit 2

Cleveland 3 Kansas City 0

Boston 7 Oakland 3

Baltimore 3 Minnesota 1 (10)

Seattle 10 Houston 1

National League

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 7 San Diego 5 (10)

Arizona 7 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7 Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11 L.A. Angels 4

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you