Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 24 Calgary 11
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Detroit 2
Cleveland 3 Kansas City 0
Boston 7 Oakland 3
Baltimore 3 Minnesota 1 (10)
Seattle 10 Houston 1
National League
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 7 San Diego 5 (10)
Arizona 7 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 5 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 7 Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 11 L.A. Angels 4
---
