CFL

Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27

MLB

American League

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 2, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Miami 6, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

