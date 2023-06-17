Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27
---
MLB
American League
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 2, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Miami 6, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
---
