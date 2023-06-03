Friday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Semifinal

Seattle 4 Peterborough 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Hershey 1 Rochester 0

(Hershey wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 7 Kansas City 2

Miami 4 Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3 San Francisco 2

---

American League

Texas 2 Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0

Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

---

National League

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4 - 11 innings

Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 5

Washington 8 Philadelphia 7

Arizona 3 Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 1

---

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 25 Hamilton 22

Saskatchewan 28 Winnipeg 16

