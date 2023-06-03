Friday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Semifinal
Seattle 4 Peterborough 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Hershey 1 Rochester 0
(Hershey wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 3 N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 7 Kansas City 2
Miami 4 Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 3 San Francisco 2
---
American League
Texas 2 Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0
Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
---
National League
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4 - 11 innings
Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 5
Washington 8 Philadelphia 7
Arizona 3 Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 1
---
CFL Pre-Season
Montreal 25 Hamilton 22
Saskatchewan 28 Winnipeg 16
