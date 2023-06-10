Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 42 Hamilton 31

NBA Finals

Denver 108 Miami 95

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, (10)

Cleveland 10 Houston 9 (14)

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

National League

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Arizona 11 Detroit 6

Chicago 2 Miami 1

Oakland 5 Milwaukee 2

