Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 42 Hamilton 31
---
NBA Finals
Denver 108 Miami 95
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, (10)
Cleveland 10 Houston 9 (14)
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
National League
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7
Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Arizona 11 Detroit 6
Chicago 2 Miami 1
Oakland 5 Milwaukee 2
---
