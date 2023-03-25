Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Colorado 3 Arizona 1

Columbus 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)

Buffalo 5 New Jersey 4

---

AHL

Calgary 6 San Diego 0

Manitoba 6 Rockford 2

Milwaukee 3 Laval 2

Ontario 4 Abbotsford 1

Cleveland 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Bridgeport 5 Belleville 2

Hartford 6 Springfield 5

Utica 4 Syracuse 3

Rochester 4 Hershey 3 (SO)

Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Henderson 7 Coachella Valley 4

---

NBA

Toronto 118 Detroit 97

Boston 120 Indiana 95

Washington 136 San Antonio 124

Memphis 151 Houston 114

Charlotte 117 Dallas 109

Milwaukee 144 Utah 116

Chicago 124 Portland 96

Golden State 120 Philadelphia 112

Sacramento 135 Phoenix 127

L.A. Lakers 116 Oklahoma City 111

---

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Regional Semifinals

San Diego St. 71 Alabama 64

Creighton 86 Princeton 75

Miami 89 Houston 75

Texas 83 Xavier 71

---

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Iowa 87 Colorado 77

Louisville 72 Mississippi 62

Miami 70 Villanova 65

LSU 66 Utah 63

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 4

N.Y. Mets 11 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 12 Oakland (ss) 0

Milwaukee (ss) 6 L.A. Dodgers 6

Kansas City 3 San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 3

Cincinnati 7 Arizona 4

Colorado 9 Milwaukee (ss) 4

San Diego 3 L.A. Angels 0

Boston 9 Atlanta 8

Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 6

St. Louis 7 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 6

Miami 3 Houston 2

Cleveland 5 Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

Seattle 15 Oakland (ss) 3

---

NLL

San Diego 17 Panther City 9

---

