Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Colorado 3 Arizona 1
Columbus 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)
Buffalo 5 New Jersey 4
---
AHL
Calgary 6 San Diego 0
Manitoba 6 Rockford 2
Milwaukee 3 Laval 2
Ontario 4 Abbotsford 1
Cleveland 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Bridgeport 5 Belleville 2
Hartford 6 Springfield 5
Utica 4 Syracuse 3
Rochester 4 Hershey 3 (SO)
Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Henderson 7 Coachella Valley 4
---
NBA
Toronto 118 Detroit 97
Boston 120 Indiana 95
Washington 136 San Antonio 124
Memphis 151 Houston 114
Charlotte 117 Dallas 109
Milwaukee 144 Utah 116
Chicago 124 Portland 96
Golden State 120 Philadelphia 112
Sacramento 135 Phoenix 127
L.A. Lakers 116 Oklahoma City 111
---
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Regional Semifinals
San Diego St. 71 Alabama 64
Creighton 86 Princeton 75
Miami 89 Houston 75
Texas 83 Xavier 71
---
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Regional Semifinals
Iowa 87 Colorado 77
Louisville 72 Mississippi 62
Miami 70 Villanova 65
LSU 66 Utah 63
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 6 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 4
N.Y. Mets 11 Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 12 Oakland (ss) 0
Milwaukee (ss) 6 L.A. Dodgers 6
Kansas City 3 San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 3
Cincinnati 7 Arizona 4
Colorado 9 Milwaukee (ss) 4
San Diego 3 L.A. Angels 0
Boston 9 Atlanta 8
Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees (ss) 6
St. Louis 7 Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 6
Miami 3 Houston 2
Cleveland 5 Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Seattle 15 Oakland (ss) 3
---
NLL
San Diego 17 Panther City 9
---
