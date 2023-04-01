Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Calgary 5 Vancouver 4 (OT)
Winnipeg 6 Detroit 2
Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Dallas 5 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Calgary 5 Henderson 1
Laval 3 Rockford 0
Syracuse 6 Belleville 5 (SO)
Milwaukee 6 Grand Rapids 3
Hartford 5 Providence 0
Rochester 4 Utica 3 (SO)
Springfield 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 2
San Jose 2 Texas 1 (OT)
Coachella Valley 4 Ontario 0
Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9 Seattle 4
National League
Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4 San Diego 1
Arizona 2 at L.A. Dodgers 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 117 Toronto 110
Chicago 121 Charlotte 91
Indiana 121 Oklahoma City 117
Orlando 116 Washington 109
Brooklyn 124 Atlanta 107
New York 130 Cleveland 116
Boston 122 Utah 114
Houston 121 Detroit 115
Memphis 108 L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. Lakers 123 Minnesota 111
Sacramento 138 Portland 114
Golden State 130 San Antonio 115
Phoenix 100 Denver 93
---
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship
Final Four
LSU 79 Virginia Tech 72
Iowa 77 South Carolina 73
---
NLL
San Diego 14 Calgary 8
Georgia 12 New York 7
Colorado 11 Las Vegas 9
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.