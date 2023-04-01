Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 5 Vancouver 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 6 Detroit 2

Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Dallas 5 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Calgary 5 Henderson 1

Laval 3 Rockford 0

Syracuse 6 Belleville 5 (SO)

Milwaukee 6 Grand Rapids 3

Hartford 5 Providence 0

Rochester 4 Utica 3 (SO)

Springfield 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 2

San Jose 2 Texas 1 (OT)

Coachella Valley 4 Ontario 0

Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9 Seattle 4

National League

Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4 San Diego 1

Arizona 2 at L.A. Dodgers 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 117 Toronto 110

Chicago 121 Charlotte 91

Indiana 121 Oklahoma City 117

Orlando 116 Washington 109

Brooklyn 124 Atlanta 107

New York 130 Cleveland 116

Boston 122 Utah 114

Houston 121 Detroit 115

Memphis 108 L.A. Clippers 94

L.A. Lakers 123 Minnesota 111

Sacramento 138 Portland 114

Golden State 130 San Antonio 115

Phoenix 100 Denver 93

---

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship

Final Four

LSU 79 Virginia Tech 72

Iowa 77 South Carolina 73

---

NLL

San Diego 14 Calgary 8

Georgia 12 New York 7

Colorado 11 Las Vegas 9

---

