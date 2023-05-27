Friday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Quebec 8 Kamloops 3

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 12 Detroit 3

Texas 12 Baltimore 2

Houston 5 Oakland 2

National League

Cincinnati 9 Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4 St. Louis 3

Washington 12 Kansas City 10

Miami 6 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11 Seattle 6

CFL

Pre-Season

Montreal 22 Ottawa 21

