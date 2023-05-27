Friday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Quebec 8 Kamloops 3
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 12 Detroit 3
Texas 12 Baltimore 2
Houston 5 Oakland 2
National League
Cincinnati 9 Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 4
San Francisco 15 Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 2
Interleague
Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4 St. Louis 3
Washington 12 Kansas City 10
Miami 6 L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7 Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11 Seattle 6
---
CFL
Pre-Season
Montreal 22 Ottawa 21
---
