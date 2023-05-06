Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Carolina 6 New Jersey 1
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division semifinals
Toronto 4 Utica 1
(Toronto wins best-of-five series 3-1)
Milwaukee 5 Manitoba 3
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2
(Calgary wins series 3-1)
Hartford 4 Providence 0
(Hartford wins series 3-1)
Coachella Valley 5 Colorado 0
(Coachella Valley wins series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 114 Philadelphia 102
(Boston leads series 2-1)
Phoenix 121 Denver 114
(Denver leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 4
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9 Atlanta 4
Detroit 5 St. Louis 4
American League
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0
Oakland 12 Kansas City 8
Houston 6 Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 4 (10 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 0
Arizona 3 Washington 1
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 6 Milwaukee 4
---
NLL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Toronto 15 Halifax 11
Colorado 13 San Diego 12
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.