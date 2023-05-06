Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Carolina 6 New Jersey 1

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division semifinals

Toronto 4 Utica 1

(Toronto wins best-of-five series 3-1)

Milwaukee 5 Manitoba 3

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2

(Calgary wins series 3-1)

Hartford 4 Providence 0

(Hartford wins series 3-1)

Coachella Valley 5 Colorado 0

(Coachella Valley wins series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 114 Philadelphia 102

(Boston leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 121 Denver 114

(Denver leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 4

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9 Atlanta 4

Detroit 5 St. Louis 4

American League

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0

Oakland 12 Kansas City 8

Houston 6 Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 4 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 0

Arizona 3 Washington 1

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 6 Milwaukee 4

---

NLL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Toronto 15 Halifax 11

Colorado 13 San Diego 12

---

