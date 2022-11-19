Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 7 Laval 3

Belleville 6 Toronto 1

Texas 6 Manitoba 5 (OT)

Calgary 5 Bakersfield 1

Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 0

Lehigh Valley 4 Providence 2

Utica 3 Rochester 2

Chicago 4 Rockford 3

Milwaukee 6 Iowa 1

Colorado 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)

Grand Rapids 6 San Diego 5

---

NBA

Washington 107 Miami 106 (OT)

Cleveland 132 Charlotte 122 (2OT)

Philadelphia 110 Milwaukee 102

Indiana 99 Houston 91

Memphis 121 Oklahoma City 110

Orlando 108 Chicago 107

Boston 117 New Orleans 109

Dallas 127 Denver 99

Utah 134 Phoenix 133

Golden State 111 New York 101

L.A. Lakers 128 Detroit 121

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.