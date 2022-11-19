Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 7 Laval 3
Belleville 6 Toronto 1
Texas 6 Manitoba 5 (OT)
Calgary 5 Bakersfield 1
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 0
Lehigh Valley 4 Providence 2
Utica 3 Rochester 2
Chicago 4 Rockford 3
Milwaukee 6 Iowa 1
Colorado 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)
Grand Rapids 6 San Diego 5
---
NBA
Washington 107 Miami 106 (OT)
Cleveland 132 Charlotte 122 (2OT)
Philadelphia 110 Milwaukee 102
Indiana 99 Houston 91
Memphis 121 Oklahoma City 110
Orlando 108 Chicago 107
Boston 117 New Orleans 109
Dallas 127 Denver 99
Utah 134 Phoenix 133
Golden State 111 New York 101
L.A. Lakers 128 Detroit 121
---
