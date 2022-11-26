Friday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Group Stage

Iran 2 Wales 0

Senegal 3 Qatar 1

Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

England 0 United States 0

---

NHL

Washington 3 Calgary 0

Montreal 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Toronto 4 Minnesota 3

Ottawa 5 Anaheim 1

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

Boston 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 1

Detroit 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2

New Jersey 3 Buffalo 1

Seattle 4 Vegas 2

Tampa Bay 5 St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 5 San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd.

---

AHL

Calgary 5 Abbotsford 1

Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 0

Toronto 4 Cleveland 1

Laval 7 Belleville 5

San Jose 5 Henderson 2

Charlotte 3 Utica 2 (OT)

Hershey 2 Hartford 1

Providence 5 Syracuse 3

Rochester 6 Bridgeport 5 (OT)

WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Rockford 6 Milwaukee 4

Texas 6 Chicago 1

Colorado 5 Iowa 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 110 Minnesota 108

Philadelphia 107 Orlando 99

Portland 132 New York 129

Houston 128 Atlanta 122

Indiana 128 Brooklyn 117

Oklahoma City 123 Chicago 119

Milwaukee 117 Cleveland 102

L.A. Lakers 105 San Antonio 94

Memphis 132 New Orleans 111

Boston 122 Sacramento 104

Miami 110 Washington 107

Phoenix 108 Detroit 102

Golden State 129 Utah 118

Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104

---

