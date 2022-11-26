Friday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Group Stage
Iran 2 Wales 0
Senegal 3 Qatar 1
Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1
England 0 United States 0
---
NHL
Washington 3 Calgary 0
Montreal 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Toronto 4 Minnesota 3
Ottawa 5 Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
Boston 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 1
Detroit 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2
New Jersey 3 Buffalo 1
Seattle 4 Vegas 2
Tampa Bay 5 St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 5 San Jose 2
Colorado at Nashville, ppd.
---
AHL
Calgary 5 Abbotsford 1
Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 0
Toronto 4 Cleveland 1
Laval 7 Belleville 5
San Jose 5 Henderson 2
Charlotte 3 Utica 2 (OT)
Hershey 2 Hartford 1
Providence 5 Syracuse 3
Rochester 6 Bridgeport 5 (OT)
WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Rockford 6 Milwaukee 4
Texas 6 Chicago 1
Colorado 5 Iowa 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 110 Minnesota 108
Philadelphia 107 Orlando 99
Portland 132 New York 129
Houston 128 Atlanta 122
Indiana 128 Brooklyn 117
Oklahoma City 123 Chicago 119
Milwaukee 117 Cleveland 102
L.A. Lakers 105 San Antonio 94
Memphis 132 New Orleans 111
Boston 122 Sacramento 104
Miami 110 Washington 107
Phoenix 108 Detroit 102
Golden State 129 Utah 118
Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.