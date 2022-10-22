Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
National League | Championship Series
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton 30 Ottawa 27
B.C. 31 Edmonton 14
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Chicago 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Seattle 3 Colorado 2
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Abbotsford 4 Coachella Valley 3
Colorado 6 Calgary 2
Manitoba 5 Chicago 2
Wilkes-Barre Scranton 2 Laval 1
Springfield 5 Belleville 2
Texas 2 Iowa 0
Charlotte 5 Hershey 4
Utica 3 Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 5 Providence 4
Rochester 4 Syracuse 3
Ontario 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
San Antonio 137 Indiana 134
New Orleans 124 Charlotte 112
Washington 102 Chicago 100
Brooklyn 109 Toronto 105
Boston 111 Miami 104
Atlanta 108 Orlando 98
New York 130 Detroit 106
Utah 132 Minnesota 126
Memphis 129 Houston 122
Portland 113 Phoenix 111
Denver 128 Golden State 123
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
