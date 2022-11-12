Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 2
Washington 5 Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 5 Dallas 4
Minnesota 1 Seattle 0
---
AHL
Laval 5 Utica 4 (OT)
Calgary 3 Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 5 Toronto 4 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Belleville 2
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 3
Providence 5 Charlotte 2
Cleveland 6 Rochester 5 (OT)
Hartford 3 WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 2 Springfield 1
Coachella Valley 4 Tucson 1
Iowa 4 Milwaukee 3
Bakersfield 2 San Diego 0
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 132 Toronto 113
Boston 131 Denver 112
Orlando 114 Phoenix 97
New York 121 Detroit 112
San Antonio 111 Milwaukee 93
Memphis 114 Minnesota 103
Golden State 106 Cleveland 101
Sacramento 120 L.A. Lakers 114
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.