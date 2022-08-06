Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary 17 Ottawa 3

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Houston 9 Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1

Boston 7 Kansas City 4

Minnesota 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1

Philadelphia 7 Washington 2

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 1

Interleague

Baltimore 1 Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Houston 1

----

