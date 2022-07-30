Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
B.C. 32 Saskatchewan 17
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 5
Detroit 4 Toronto 2
Cleveland 4 Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 11 Seattle 1
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 2
National League
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 4
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)
St. Louis 6 Washington 2
Atlanta 5 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 4 Boston 1
San Diego 10 Minnesota 1
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 2 Seattle 1
----
