A look at the countries that Canada captain Christine Sinclair has scored against (with how many goals against each) in her 289-game senior international career going into the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship:

Argentina: 2

Australia: 3

Brazil: 8

China: 12

Colombia: 1

Costa Rica: 11

Cuba: 2

Denmark: 5

England: 4

Finland: 1

France: 2

Germany: 4

Ghana: 3

Great Britain: 1

Greece: 3

Guatemala: 3

Guyana: 4

Haiti: 8

Italy: 3

Jamaica: 11

Japan: 5

Mexico: 16

Morocco: 1

Netherlands: 7

New Zealand: 8

Norway: 3

Panama: 2

Poland: 1

Portugal: 2

Russia: 3

Scotland: 4

South Africa: 2

South Korea: 9

Sweden: 8

Switzerland: 1

Trinidad & Tobago: 3

U.S.: 11

Uruguay: 3

Wales: 2

Zimbabwe: 1

