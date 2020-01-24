A look at the countries that Canada captain Christine Sinclair has scored against (with how many goals against each) in her 289-game senior international career going into the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship:
Argentina: 2
Australia: 3
Brazil: 8
China: 12
Colombia: 1
Costa Rica: 11
Cuba: 2
Denmark: 5
England: 4
Finland: 1
France: 2
Germany: 4
Ghana: 3
Great Britain: 1
Greece: 3
Guatemala: 3
Guyana: 4
Haiti: 8
Italy: 3
Jamaica: 11
Japan: 5
Mexico: 16
Morocco: 1
Netherlands: 7
New Zealand: 8
Norway: 3
Panama: 2
Poland: 1
Portugal: 2
Russia: 3
Scotland: 4
South Africa: 2
South Korea: 9
Sweden: 8
Switzerland: 1
Trinidad & Tobago: 3
U.S.: 11
Uruguay: 3
Wales: 2
Zimbabwe: 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2019.
---
