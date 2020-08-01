Friday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1
Seattle 5 Oakland 3
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6
National League
Atlanta 11 N.Y. Mets 10
San Diego 8 Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Detroit 7 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 9 Texas 2
---
NBA
Orlando 128 Brooklyn 118
Phoenix 125 Washington 112
Portland 140 Memphis 135 (OT)
Milwaukee 119 Boston 112
San Antonio 129 Sacramento 120
Houston 153 Dallas 149 (OT)
---
MLS
Orlando 1 Los Angeles FC 1
(Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalties)
---
