Friday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1

Seattle 5 Oakland 3

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6

National League

Atlanta 11 N.Y. Mets 10

San Diego 8 Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Detroit 7 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 9 Texas 2

---

NBA

Orlando 128 Brooklyn 118

Phoenix 125 Washington 112

Portland 140 Memphis 135 (OT)

Milwaukee 119 Boston 112

San Antonio 129 Sacramento 120

Houston 153 Dallas 149 (OT)

---

MLS

Orlando 1 Los Angeles FC 1

(Orlando City advances 5-4 on penalties)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you