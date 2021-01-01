Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round at Edmonton
Czech Republic 7, Austria 0
Canada 4, Finland 1
United States 4, Sweden 0
NBA
Indiana 119, Cleveland 99
Chicago 133, Washington 130
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 92
Houston 122, Sacramento 119
Toronto 100, New York 83
New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 80
Phoenix 106, Utah 95
