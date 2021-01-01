Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round at Edmonton

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 4, Sweden 0

---

NBA

Indiana 119, Cleveland 99

Chicago 133, Washington 130

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 92

Houston 122, Sacramento 119

Toronto 100, New York 83

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 80

Phoenix 106, Utah 95

---

