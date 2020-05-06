BOUCHERVILLE, Que. - The Gatineau Olympiques will have the first two picks in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft on June 5 after winning the draft lottery on Wednesday.
The Olympiques had 85.5 per cent of the balls in the lottery with their own pick, along with picks acquired from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Halifax Mooseheads. The Halifax pick was the lottery winner.
Gatineau will pick first, second and fourth.
The Saint John Sea Dogs get the No. 3 pick and the Quebec Remparts will select fifth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.
