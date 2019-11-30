LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Germany's Thomas Dressen won the season-opening men's World Cup downhill Saturday in his first race in almost a year.

Dressen suffered season-ending knee injuries and a dislocated shoulder in last year's downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo.

The 26-year-old edged runner-up Dominik Paris of Italy by two hundredths of a second for a winning time of one minute 46.81 seconds.

Swiss teammates Carlo Janka and Beat Feuz tied for third with identical times of 1:47.87.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere B.C., was the top Canadian in a three-way tie for 30th.

The men's race super-G on Sunday.

