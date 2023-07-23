MADRID - Delaney Gibb's three-pointer gave Canada a lead it would not relinquish in an 80-73 overtime win over France to win bronze at the FIBA women's under-19 basketball World Cup.
Toby Fournier, Achol Akot and Marah Dykstra added five points by free throws to add insurance after Gibb's three-pointer gave Canada a 75-73 lead 2:25 into the extra period.
Syla Swords led Canada with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists in the game.
Gibb finished with 11 points, Fournier had 15, Akot scored 10 and Dykstra four.
Anaelle Dutat had eight points and 17 rebounds for France.
Canada's only loss of the tournament came in its semifinal defeat to Spain.
Host Spain faced the United States in the gold-medal game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
