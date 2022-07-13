The Ottawa Senators brought a local product home.
The Edmonton Oilers finally solidified a troublesome position.
NHL free agency opened with a bang Wednesday as the Senators signed veteran forward Claude Giroux to a reported three-year, US$19.5-million contract in another move that signals the franchise's long, painful rebuild is over.
The Oilers, meanwhile, secured crease talent star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have lacked their entire careers in the Alberta capital, agreeing on a five-year, $25-million pact with goaltender Jack Campbell.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, continued to retool their goaltending after allowing Campbell to walk into unrestricted free agency and trading Petr Mrazek last week by inking Ilya Samsonov for one year at $1.8 million in a deal that will see him work alongside newly acquired Matt Murray.
In the other big early move involving Canadian teams, the Vancouver Canucks signed winger Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year, US$19-million deal as the Russian also departs Toronto.
Giroux joins an Ottawa roster that already included captain Brady Tkachuk, star defenceman Thomas Chabot and slick forward Tim Stutzle, and added sniper Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot in recent days to a club that hasn't made the playoffs since 2017.
Campbell will carry the load in Edmonton Following an up-and-down 2022-23 season with the Leafs that included a first all-star nod. The Oilers also have veteran Mike Smith under contract.
The New York Rangers signed centre Vincent Trocheck to reported seven-year, $39.38-million deal, while the Detroit Red Wings inked forward and Michigan native Andrew Copp to a five-year, $28.125-million contract.
Names still on the free-agent board include two of the biggest — Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri.
Gaudreau won't be re-singing with the Calgary Flames, general manager Brad Treliving confirmed Tuesday night, while Kadri looks set to cash in on his terrific season and playoffs with the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
There was also plenty of movement before the free-agency bell rang at 12 p.m. ET.
Evgeni Malkin decided to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins late Tuesday night, inking a four-year, US$24-million contract that will keep the three-time Cup champion alongside Sidney Crosby in the Steel City through 2025-2026.
Evander Kane then announced on Twitter that he would be returning to the Oilers on a four-year pact worth $20.5-million.
The Oilers confirmed the contract details Wednesday morning.
The winger with a boatload of off-ice baggage said the opportunity the organization offered him in January, after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his contract for violating COVID-19 protocols, played a big part in his decision.
"Throughout the last 12 months, there have been lots of road blocks, tons of adversity and many tough days," Kane wrote. "I'm grateful for the tremendous amount of support from family, friends, teammates and others who have helped me stay strong through these difficult times."
Kane topped 20 goals for eighth time in 13 NHL seasons despite appearing in just 43 games, all with Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
