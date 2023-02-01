TORONTO - Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Boston Bruins tonight.
It will be Samsonov's eighth consecutive game in net for the Maple Leafs.
He was scheduled to get last Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators off before Matt Murray was hurt in warm-ups, forcing Samsonov back between the pipes.
Samsonov is 5-1-1 over his last seven starts with a .925 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe says that Samsonov is enjoying all the playing time.
Samsonov's last game off was the Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss in Boston on Jan. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
