TORONTO - Golf Canada says its athletes are free to speak about political activism, self-expression on social justice issues and Safe Sport.
The statement comes a day after Canada's sport minister said athletes should have the freedom to speak, and that non-disclosure agreements contradict the "very principle of safe sports."
Golf Canada's non-disparagement clause is intended to "discourage public criticism of Golf Canada and its partners."
However, the national sports organization says all of its athletes are free to speak on issues of harassment, bullying, or abuse.
Kevin Blue, Golf Canada's chief sport officer, says that athletes joining the organization are encouraged to file any Safe Sport concerns with a third-party reporting service.
Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke out on Wednesday after bobsled and skeleton athletes complained about a non-disparagement clause in their athlete agreement, which must be signed in order to compete and receive Sport Canada funding for the upcoming season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.
