OTTAWA - Canadian university sports has parted company with chief executive officer Graham Brown and appointed Dick White as interim CEO of the organization.
Brown has been president and CEO of U Sports since 2015. White was previously athletic director at the University of Regina.
"Dick White has been highly involved with U SPORTS over the years through several leadership positions with our board and its supporting committees and brings tremendous knowledge of the organization and our mandate," U Sports vice-chair Pierre Arsenault said Tuesday in a statement.
"He is also particularly well-equipped to help navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 environment and its profound impact on university athletics."
Canadian university sport rebranded itself during Brown's five-year tenure to U Sports and expanded its digital platforms.
He thanked U Sports in the statement released by the organization.
"During this time, I was fortunate to lead a team of committed and talented staff members and to work with a board of senior leaders whose commitment to university sport was deeply appreciated," Brown said.
"I am proud of our progress in transforming our organization, through the rebrand from CIS/SIC to U Sports, and in heightening stakeholder awareness across Canada and internationally."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.