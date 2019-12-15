CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. - Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 3-1 on Sunday to win the National, the third event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
Jacobs has six career Grand Slam of Curling titles and two straight after last month's Tour Challenge.
Later Sunday, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg met in the women's final.
Winners also receive berths to the season-ending Champions Cup in Olds, Alta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.
