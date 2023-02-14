TORONTO - The Grey-Cup champion Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive back Adarius Pickett on Tuesday.
The move came shortly after the free-agent period opened Tuesday.
Pickett, 26, appeared in 16 regular-season games with Montreal last year. He was voted the Alouettes' top defensive player after registering 73 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The five-foot-11, 210-pound Pickett spent two seasons with Montreal. He appeared in 30 regular-season games, registering 96 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Before coming to the CFL, Pickett spent 2019-2020 in the NFL with New England, Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.
