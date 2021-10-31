LIVERPOOL, N.S. - Jason Gunnlaugson and Jacqueline Harrison both punched their tickets to the Canadian Olympic curling trials.
Gunnlaugson’s rink from Morris, Man., edged Tanner Horgan of Kingston, Ont., 9-8 on Sunday in the first men's qualifying game at the 2021 Canadian Curling Pre-Trials.
Harrison's squad from Dundas, Ont., defeated Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., 9-2 on Sunday afternoon to earn the final women's trials spot.
Gunnlaugson clinched a fourth straight trip to the Tim Hortons Trials although the last two were as an alternate. This time around, he'll be a skip for the first time since 2009 and be joined by vice-skip Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak, lead Connor Njegovan and coach Garry Van Den Berghe next month in Saskatoon.
"To get to the Trials was a huge goal for us," he said. "This is a tough event, but it was a lot of fun and we got through it.
"So, pretty happy with that."
Horgan tied the score 8-8 with three in the ninth end before Gunnlaugson countered with the winning point in the 10th end.
Harrison lost the 'A' side final Saturday night to Krista McCarville. On Sunday, her rink stole five straight points en route to a commanding 7-0 led.
"We're a newer team and haven't been together as long as some of the other really great teams here," Harrison said. "We take the underdog role and run with it.
"We know we can fly a bit under the radar so we took that to our advantage and had a great week. The team played so well (Sunday) and all week so to come into this week and come out with a victory? I can’t even describe it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.