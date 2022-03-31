DUNEDIN, Fla. - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday in Grapefruit League play.
Recently acquired third baseman Matt Chapman batted in a run as part of Toronto's (7-5) four-run fourth inning. Chapman was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on March 16.
George Springer had two hits and added an RBI for the Blue Jays.
Toronto starter Alex Manoah (1-0) pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit. Five pitchers came out of the Blue Jays' bullpen, with Joe Biagini getting the save.
Eric Haase had a home run in the sixth inning for Detroit (5-6). Matt Manning (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in three innings pitched. He struck out three and allowed four hits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.