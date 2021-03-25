CALGARY - Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-6 semifinal win Thursday over John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann.
Gushue and Einarson moved onto Thursday evening's title game against Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak of Selkirk, Man.
The winner earns $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Thursday's runners-up will collect $30,000, while Morris and Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.
