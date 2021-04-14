CALGARY - Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots as the Belleville Senators doubled up the Stockton Heat 4-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Lassi Thomson, Egor Sokolov, Mark Kastelic and Parker Kelly scored to help the Senators (8-12-1) halt a three-game slide.
Matthew Phillips and Zac Leslie replied for the Heat (10-12-1).
Garret Sparks stopped 28-of-31 shots for Stockton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.
