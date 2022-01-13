NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman has been suspended one game by the NHL's department of player safety for a head butt on Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula.
The incident occurred in the third period of Wednesday's game when Wideman and Haula were engaged in a scrum.
Wideman was assessed minor penalties for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. Haula, meanwhile, was handed a roughing minor.
The 32-year-old Wideman, who had never faced NHL supplementary discipline prior to Wednesday's incident, will forfeit US$3,750 in salary.
The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
Boston beat Montreal 5-1 in the Canadiens' return to action following a massive COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined 24 players and two coaches.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.