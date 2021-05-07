UNCASVILLE, Conn. - Canadian bantamweight (Gentleman) Josh Hill lost a unanimous decision to American Raufeon (Supa) Stots in the featured bout on the undercard of Bellator 258 on Friday night.
All three judges scored it 30-27 for Stots (16-1-0) at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
"It's super-rewarding," said Stots. "I'll probably look back at the fight and be like 'Damn, I dominated someone who was 20-3. He's gone the distance with a lot of top world-class fighters. And he's a tough world-class fighter.'
"But that just shows my self-belief and my hard work is paying off."
The two were originally scheduled to fight at Bellator 253 in November but Hill was injured.
The 32-year-old Stots, ranked No. 4 among Bellator 135-pounders, extended his win streak to eight bouts including the last four in Bellator. Hill (20-4-0), ranked No. 7, had won his last four including two in Bellator.
The 34-year-old from Hamilton is a graduate of Season 18 of "The Ultimate Fighter,'' where he lost to Michael Wootten on the reality TV show.
Bantamweight champion Juan (The Spaniard) Archuleta faced No. 1 contender Sergio (The Phenom) Pettis in the main event of Bellator 258.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.