The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded former starting quarterback Dane Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday.
Hamilton receives a conditional 2024 fourth-round selection for Evans, who started for the Ticats in their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021).
The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent.
But the Ticats (8-10) finished third in the East Division last season before losing 28-17 to the Montreal Alouettes in the conference semifinal.
Evans' fate was sealed last month when Hamilton went all-in with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, signing the two-time CFL outstanding player to a three-year deal roughly two months after acquiring Mitchell's rights from the Calgary Stampeders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.
