HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian defensive back Mike Daly.
The native of Kitchener, Ont., played all 18 regular-season games for the Ticats last season, making three starts at safety.
Daly, 29, finished 10th in the CFL in special-teams tackles (18), while also registering 16 defensive tackles, one interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
A product of Hamilton's McMaster University, Daly has been with the Ticats since 2014.
REDBLACKS ADD TO STAFF
The Ottawa Redblacks have named Charlie Eger as their running back coach.
Eger was a guest coach with Winnipeg at training camp the past two years, working with new Redblacks head coach and former Blue Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice.
Eger was most recently interim offensive co-ordinator at Clarion University. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for six seasons at Seton Hall University.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.
