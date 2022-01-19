HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg to a two-year contract Wednesday.
Revenberg, 29, of Essex, Ont., was the East Division's top lineman last year.
The six-foot-four, 301-pound Revenberg started Hamilton's 14 regular-season and three playoff games last season at left guard. He has yet to miss a game due to injury since being selected in the first round, third overall, by the Ticats in the 2016 CFL draft.
Revenberg has appeared in 85 regular-season games and eight playoff contests (including two Grey Cups) with Hamilton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
