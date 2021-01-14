HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive end Ja'Gared Davis on Thursday.
He was an East Division all-star in 2019 after finishing second in the CFL with a career-high 13 sacks.
The 30-year-old American also had 54 defensive tackles, five pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles in 2019.
Davis made his CFL debut with the Calgary Stampeders in 2016. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.
