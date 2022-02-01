HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox and Curtis Newton on Tuesday.
Santos-Knox, a 27-year-old American, started all 14 regular-season games in 2021 for Hamilton. The six-foot-two, 233-pound Santos-Knox registered 72 tackles (three tackles for loss), one sack and a forced fumble.
He also started all three of Hamilton's playoff games, including its Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Santos-Knox has appeared in 51 regular-season games over his four-year CFL career. He played previously with Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2017-18) and Edmonton Elks (2019), having registered 214 tackles, 21 special-teams tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
The six-foot-two, 220-pound Newton, a native of London, Ont., appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, registering nine special-teams tackles. He also played all three of Hamilton's playoff games.
Newton, who played collegiately at Guelph, has appeared in 74 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17) and Hamilton. He has accumulated two tackles and 34 special-teams tackles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.
