HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Ted Laurent on Tuesday.
Laurent, a five-time East Division all-star, will return for his eighth season with the club.
The 34-year-old started 11-of-13 games last season with Hamilton, registering 14 tackles.
Laurent missed last year's Grey Cup due to appendicitis.
The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent has started 131-of-155 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2011-13) and Hamilton (2014-19, 2021). He has accumulated 200 tackles, one special-teams tackle, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
