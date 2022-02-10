HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American defensive back Alden Darby on Thursday.
Darby, 29, had 34 tackles (one for a loss) in 11 regular-season games last season with Winnipeg. Darby ended 2021 celebrating the Blue Bombers' overtime 33-25 Grey Cup over Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field.
Darby began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19). He has appeared in 54 career regular-season games, registering 171 tackles, two special-teams tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.
