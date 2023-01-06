LAVAL, Que. - Jansen Harkins scored at 2:46 of overtime to earn the Manitoba Moose a 5-4 American Hockey League win over the Laval Rocket on Friday night.
Dominic Toninato, Evan Polei, Wyatt Bongiovanni and Daniel Torgersson had the other goals for Manitoba (17-10-2-1).
Alex Belzile had two goals and an assist for Laval (13-15-4-1). Corey Schueneman and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.
