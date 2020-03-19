CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Woodbine Mohawk Park will suspend harness racing after Thursday's card due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racing had continued at the track during the outbreak before officials made the move to call it off Thursday.
"We have made the decision to suspend live racing in the best interests of the health and well-being of our employees, horsepeople and the larger community,” Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson said in a statement.
"Throughout these uncertain times, we were always prepared to take this step but implemented many precautionary measures to provide horsepeople with the opportunity to race for as long as possible. We will now shift our focus towards working with provincial agencies to provide the standardbred horse community with financial assistance in order to support horsepeople and the essential care needed for their horses while we are not racing at Mohawk Park."
Earlier Thursday, training at Woodbine Mohawk Park was cancelled.
Woodbine Entertainment said in a statement the move was made "as an added precautionary measure being taken to help flatten the COVID-19 curve."
Unlike Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, there are no horses stabled at Mohawk Park.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.
