TORONTO - Mother Nature forced Woodbine Racetrack to cancel its live racing card Thursday.
Heavy overnight rain caused unfavourable track conditions, forcing Woodbine officials to cancel the card for safety reasons.
Woodbine said in a statement its maintenance crew would be working on its Tapeta surface through the remainder of Thursday and into Friday. It added live racing was scheduled to resume Friday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.
