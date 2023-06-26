TORONTO - Canadian men's soccer coach John Herdman says Canada Soccer needs to find solutions to its financial troubles.
With a World Cup coming in three years, he adds it has to happen quickly.
Herdman spoke to reporters today at BMO Field on the eve of Canada's Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.
He was asked to weigh in on the organization's financial situation after TSN published an interview with Jason deVos, in which Canada Soccer's interim general secretary said the organization might need to explore filing for bankruptcy.
Herdman said the expectation coming off Canada's appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was that the finances would be in place to take the team to the next level.
Canada Soccer and its men's and women's teams have been embroiled in a labour dispute for more than a year. The women's team is scheduled to report to a pre-tournament camp in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
