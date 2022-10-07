HALIFAX - Hockey New Brunswick is the latest provincial governing body to suspend its $3-per-player participant fee to Hockey Canada.
The provincial hockey association said today it acknowledges growing concern about hockey culture and the sport's governance in Canada.
The decision to cut ties with the federal association follows similar moves by the Ontario Hockey Federation, Hockey Quebec and Hockey Nova Scotia.
Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May, when it was revealed an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55-million lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players -- including members of the country's world junior team -- after a 2018 gala in London, Ont.
Allegations of gang sexual assault involving the 2003 world junior team emerged in July. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
It has also been revealed that Hockey Canada kept a fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.
Meanwhile, Hockey Newfoundland said Thursday it is proud to have recently established a sexual violence prevention program for its members, as well as an LGBTQ2+ policy, but it stopped short of cutting ties with Hockey Canada.
Hockey Eastern Ontario and Hockey Northwestern Ontario have also asked that their participant fees not be transferred to Hockey Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
