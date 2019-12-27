REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian centre Dan Clark to a two-year contract extension.
The six-foot-two, 310-pound Regina native was named a CFL all-star last season for the first time in his eight-year CFL career.
Clark, 31, also was named the Roughriders' top lineman.
After overcoming injuries from a serious car accident before training camp, Clark played every game this season, including his 100th career contest on July 27 against the B.C. Lions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.
